'It Looks Terrible': Victoria Beckham Roasts Husband David After Haircut Mishap

Former Manchester United and England star David Beckham ran into a slight problem while attempting a fresh haircut. Over the weekend, David's wife, Victoria Beckham, posted a video of the iconic midfielder, sitting shirtless and visibly sheepish, having accidentally shaved a portion of his head.

While David covered his head, Victoria prodded him from behind the camera, asking, "what have you done?"

As the Inter Miami owner attempted to explain how he got himself in the situation, the former Spice Girls star started laughing.

"You were trying to give yourself a haircut. What have you done?" she said as David removed his hand from his head, revealing the bald patch.

After David pointed out that her laughing was not funny, Victoria said: "I mean, the hours of content that the kids have got from this."

"It does not look good. I'm going to always be honest with you. It looks terrible."

David later posted on his Instagram account as well and called out Victoria for being honest, albeit a bit too much.

"IT'S NOT FUNNY! So this happened yesterday whilst shaving my head and as you can hear my wife didn't find it funny at all," wrote David.

"@victoriabeckham you don't always need to BE THAT HONEST - I quote " It looks awful" And yes kids have content," he added.

As the video went viral, reactions poured in from social media users with the majority saying if anyone could pull off the half-shaved look, it was David Beckham.

"Tbh he could do anything and still look good," said one user, while another added: "Great men make great mistakes."

A third commented: "Still what shocks me the most is that as millionaire as he is, he does his own hair."

Watch the posts here:

Widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in the history of the game, David's stellar playing career spanned across top clubs and continents. He represented footballing giants such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and LA Galaxy, leaving his mark with world-class performances and a legacy of excellence.

Last month, Beckham officially received a Knighthood from King Charles III, who honoured his outstanding contributions to sport and charity.