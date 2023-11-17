You Can't See Them But Shah Rukh Khan And Family Are In This Pic From Party For David Beckham

David Beckham (L), Anand Ahuja shared this image. (Courtesy: AnandAhuja)

Anand Ahuja shared an inside picture from David Beckham's welcome party at Mannat where he let the shoes do the talking. Shah Rukh Khan hosted a private party for David Beckham last night. Sneakerhead Anand Ahuja, who hosted the star football player at his residence on Wednesday, tickled fans and followers' curiosity as he dropped a group picture of party goers' shoes. He's tagged each person belonging to every show in the photo – David Beckham isn't in it but Shah Rukh Khan, in white sneakers, is as are wife Gauri, daughter Suhana, and son Aaryan, wearing silver sneakers. Anand's wife Sonam Kapoor is in the photo as well and so is her dad Anil. While Anand didn't disclose which party the photo is from, Sonam does not appear to be in the red saree she wore at the party she hosted. Conclusion – the photo is from Mannat. However, Anand Ahuja didn't mention Mannat as the location. The caption reads: "Mumbai Nights. We won't be distracted by comparison if we're captivated by purpose." Take a look:

David Beckham's car was spotted arriving at Mannat by the paparazzi on Thursday night. The fan page dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan shared a video clip of the player's car arriving at Mannat. The caption read, "David Beckham arrives at Mannat." The Internet showered love on the video. Let's have a quick look at the comments thread. A X user wrote, "Party Pathaan ke ghar mein hai!" This line is a reference to Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogue in Pathaan - Party Pathaan ke ghar pe rakhoge toh mehman namaji ke liye Pathaan to aayega ( If you keep party at Pathaan's house, he will play a good host to his guests)". Another comment read, "Looks like Beckham has decided to meet all powerhouses in three-day visit." Take a look at the video here:

David Beckham received a grand welcome in Mumbai as Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted a party for him at their Mumbai residence on Wednesday. The star player was dressed in all-black. He posed with the hosts Sonam and Anand for the shutterbugs. He was all smiles for the camera. Take a look:

David Beckham has come to India as the Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF. He watched the World Cup match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium with Sachin Tendulkar and others on Wednesday.