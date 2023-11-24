Ananya Panday Thanks Gauri Khan For Designing Her 'First Home, Dream Home'

Ananya Panday shared this image. (Courtesy: AnanyaPanday)

Ananya Panday has dedicated a special note to celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan for transforming her “first home” into a “dream home”. The actress, who bought a new apartment on the occasion of Dhanteras this year in Mumbai, has shared a couple of pictures of herself with Gauri, Shah Rukh Khan's wife. In the opening frame, Gauri Khan and Ananya can be seen posing in the living room. The next slide shows the two sitting on a couch. With a melange-hued couch, grey carpet, white coffee table and lamps, Ananya's living room exudes minimalist vibes. In her note, Ananya thanked Gauri Khan for understanding her preferences exactly and designing her first home accordingly. Sharing the pictures, the Dream Girl 2 actress wrote, “My first home… my dream home…thank you Gauri Khan no one could have understood exactly what I wanted better than you and made it so special for me… you're the best, love you!!!” FYI: Ananya and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana are BFFs.

Several celebrities congratulated Ananya Panday in the comments section. Ananya's Dream Girl 2 co-star Ayushmann Khurrana was among the first ones to acknowledge the post. He dropped a heart emoticon. Huma Qureshi commented, “Congratulations…this is really special.” Farah Khan said, “Congratulations!! Big moment [red heart emoticon].” Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey wrote, “Love!!!” Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Seema Kiran Sajdeh wrote, “Congratulations!!! Love it [red heart eyes emoticon].” Ananya's aunt Deanne Panday commented, “Loved it so much Ananya Panday and Gauri Khan…so proud of you my Ani [Ananya Panday].”

Earlier this month, Ananya Panday announced on Instagram that she had bought a house in Mumbai. The first image in Ananya's post is from the housewarming ceremony. The actress can be seen sitting on the floor next to the puja set-up. In the next slide, Ananya is breaking a coconut at the entrance of her new house. Along with the post, Ananya wrote, “My own home!! Need all your love and good vibes!!! To new beginnings… Happy Dhanteras.”

Gauri Khan has also designed homes for other celebrities including Manish Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karan Johar among others. Back in April, she shared a glimpse of the newly designed home of Manish Malhotra. Sharing a sneak peek of the palatial home, Gauri Khan wrote in the caption, “When is the party, Manish Malhotra?”

About Karan Johar's new bachelor pad she designed, Gauri Khan wrote: "One of my most cherished projects... this one was dear to my heart because of all that it brought with it... and of course, it represents the OG in the world of glamour - Karan Johar."

The filmmaker replied: "My home is all you! Couldn't have asked for a more aesthetic force than you! The best you are Gauri! Love you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen next in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.