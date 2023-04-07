Gauri Khan's Next Project - Manish Malhotra's Stunning Home, Looks Like This

Manish Malhotra with Gauri Khan. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

Gauri Khan is one of the most sought-after interior designers among Bollywood celebrities. Weeks after sharing glimpses of the bachelor pad that she set up for filmmaker and BFF Karan Johar, Gauri Khan turned designer for another close friend and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Sharing a sneak peek of the palatial home that she designed for her friend, Gauri Khan wrote in the caption, “When is the party, Manish Malhotra #gaurikhandesigns,” and tagged him. In the comments section of the post, Manish Malhotra replied with a bunch of heart and heart-eye emojis. Bhavana Panday, a mutual friend, said, “Faaaaabbbb.” Bigg Boss star and singer Abdu Rozik wrote, “Beautiful home.”

Gauri Khan also shared the same photo on Instagram Stories.

Screenshot of Gauri Khan's Instagram story

Manish Malhotra reshared it and wrote, “GK. Favourite always,” with heart emojis.

Screenshot of Manish Malhotra's Instagram story

Earlier in an episode of the show Dream Homes With Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra talked about designing for Gauri for about 20 years. He also spoke about designing a lehenga for Gauri and SRK's daughter Suhana.

Not too long ago, Gauri Khan shared a video from Karan Johar's home and spoke about her experience of working on the project. In the caption, she said: "One of my most cherished projects... this one was dear to my heart because of all that it brought with it... and of course, it represents the OG in the world of glamour - Karan Johar."

The filmmaker replied: "My home is all you! Couldn't have asked for a more aesthetic force than you! The best you are Gauri! Love you."

Over the years, Gauri Khan has transformed various Mumbai restaurants and homes of several celebrities through her makeovers. Her interior designing skills have embellished the residences of many Bollywood stars, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Dhawan. She has also contributed to the decor of popular eateries like Arth and Sanchos. Gauri Khan is also a film producer and costume designer. She also made her debut as an author with a book titled My Life In Design.