Karan Johar's New 'Bachelor Pad,' Designed By BFF Gauri Khan. Pics Inside

A glimpse of Karan Johar's home. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

Gauri Khan is the first name that springs to mind when her friends from the film industry want makeovers for their homes. Karan Johar, being no exception, too went to Gauri Khan for the renovation of his Mumbai residence in Bandra's Pali Hill. Karan Johar gave a tour of his Mumbai home to the magazine Architectural Digest India. Gauri Khan described the filmmaker's style as "glamorous, fun, and also a little over the top" and she catered to just that. Sharing a post, Gauri Khan wrote in her caption: "Drawing inspiration from Karan Johar's work that he creates with his unique eye for design... Here's his newly designed bachelor pad."

This is what Gauri Khan posted:

Another look at Karan Johar's house, designed by Gauri Khan.

Earlier, Gauri Khan had posted a video from Karan Johar's home and she had captioned it: "One of my most cherished projects... this one was dear to my heart because of all that it brought with it... and of course, it represents the OG in the world of glamour - Karan Johar." The filmmaker wrote in the post: "My home is all you! Couldn't have asked for a more aesthetic force than you! The best you are Gauri! Love you."

Karan Johar and Gauri Khan have been friends for the longest time. Her husband Shah Rukh Khan has starred in many of Karan Johar films ever since he made his debut as a director with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. KJo has directed Shah Rukh in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name Is Khan. Also, Karan Johar was Shah Rukh's co-star in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Gauri Khan has given makeovers to several Mumbai restaurants and celebrity homes over the years. She has decorated homes for several Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan among many others. She has also designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos. She also designed Alia Bhatt's vanity van.