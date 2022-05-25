To Karan Johar From Gauri Khan: Epic Throwback Pics And Glimpse Into Birthday Party

Gauri Khan shared throwback pictures. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, who shares a warm relationship with ace filmmaker Karan Johar has shared throwback pictures, wishing him on his 50th birthday. She has also shared a video of Karan from his midnight party, wherein he is cutting the birthday cake. Sharing the photos, Gauri wrote, "Dearest Karan It's the little things you do and say...that make you the person you are . . You listen and make everything right. Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter into all our lives. Best birthday wishes from my family to yours ...love you," followed by a heart emoticon. In the first picture, she is posing with Shah Rukh and birthday boy Karan, while in the next, Gauri and Karan can be seen posing with Kaajal Anand.

Here have a look:

In the next post, Karan Johar can be seen cutting his three-tier birthday cake as his friends, including Gauri Khan, Farah Khan, and Manish Malhotra, sing the birthday song in the background. Sharing the video, she captioned it as "Happy Birthday. You are truly the One & Only". Check out the video below:

Karan Johar has turned 50 today and is all set for his grand birthday bash. On Tuesday night, he hosted a small get-together with his close industry friends at his house in Bandra. And today, most of the stars are expected to join the celebration. The filmmaker is hosting a themed party at Yash Raj Studios. For decorations, he has appointed production designer Amrita Mahal to design the entire set for his grand birthday bash.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar recently announced his next film - an action film. He will start the shooting of the film in April next year. Also, he is making a comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.