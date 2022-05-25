Karan Johar, 'Living Life Without Apologies,' Made This Announcement On 50th Birthday

Karan Johar looking dapper. (courtesy: karanjohar)

On his 50th birthday, Karan Johar has made a special announcement on his Instagram handle. The ace filmmaker, who is known for his romantic films, is soon going to direct an action movie. Karan in his post revealed that he will kick-start the shooting of his action film next year in April, after the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In the post, he talked about his 27-long film career and how blessed he is to watch the finest artists perform in front of his eyes. He also expressed his love for filmmaking and said that earlier he used to take long gaps before directing his next film. However, today, he announced his next film even before the release of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

The note also added that when people turn 50, people call it a mid-life crisis, but he is proud to say that he is living the life without any apologies.

The post read, "Hello all, This is a note of reflection and one of immense excitement! I turn 50 today (a number that seemed like a distant nightmare), while I know it's kind of a mid-point of my life but I can't help my wannabe millennial self from existing. Some call it a mid-life crisis, I proudly call it just 'living life without any apologies'. I have worked in the movie industry for over 27 years and I'm blessed to have had the best experience ever!!! Telling stories, creating content, nurturing talent and watching the finest artists perform in front of my privileged eyes... these years are like being in a massive dream that made all the sleeplessness seem worthwhile! I am grateful for the brickbats, the bouquets, the praising souls, the public trolls...ALL OF IT!!! It's all been a huge part of my learning curve and self growth...."

The post added, "The one aspect that I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker! In the past I have always taken long gaps between my films but today on this special day I would like to announce my next directorial feature...Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on the 10th of February 2023. And I will commence the shoot of my ACTION FILM in APRIL 2023. Need your blessings and love! And I have to shamelessly sign off by saying JugJugg Jeeyo to all of you....My love forever, KARAN JOHAR."

Here have a look at his Insta post:

Earlier today, he dropped a cryptic post hinting at a big announcement. He tweeted, "A special day. A special note. A special announcement. Stay tuned!" Check out below:

Meanwhile, Karan Johar, who is celebrating his 50th birthday, has already begun the celebrations. The ace filmmaker hosted a late-night party for his close friends, including Gauri Khan, Farah Khan, Shweta Bachchan and others. Also, since morning wishes are pouring in from all quarters.

Karan Johar is all set to celebrate his 50th birthday with his industry friends tonight. The filmmaker will be hosting a themed party at Yash Raj Studios and has appointed filmmaker Amrita Mahal to design the entire set for his grand birthday bash. All the top names from the film industry are expected to join the Karan Johar on his big day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is making a comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Also, his production house, Dharam Productions, is looking forward to the release of Jugjugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Karan is also returning with his popular chat show, Koffee with Karan. This year, instead of television, the show will air on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.