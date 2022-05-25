Alia Bhatt Wishes Karan Johar, 50 Today, With Wedding Throwback: 'To The Man Who Is My Father'

Alia Bhatt shared unseen pictures from her wedding. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Karan Johar, who is celebrating his 50th birthday today (May 25), has received an adorable birthday wish from Alia Bhatt. The actress shared some unseen pictures from her wedding on her Instagram handle. In the first picture, Karan can be seen kissing Alia's cheek during her mehendi ceremony. The next is a candid picture from Alia and Ranbir's post-wedding bash. The last photo seems from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Sharing the post, Alia wrote, "to the most generous soul I know! .. to the man who is my father .. my best friend .. and my mentor!(displayed in these pictures respectively)HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY K!"

Alia Bhatt added, "I pray and wish for only all the love peace and joy in your life, you deserve it all and much much more for all the light and goodness you bring into peoples lives!!! I love you more than this Instagram post can ever handle".

Here have a look:

Karan Johar has played a major role in Alia Bhatt's career. She made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's The Student of the Year, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Also, he has produced most of her films, such as 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Shaandaar, Kapoor & Sons, Dear Zindagi and others.



Now, for the third time, Karan Johar will be directing Alia in his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her upcoming Hollywood debut film, Heart of Stone, with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Before jetting off, the actress shared an alluring post on her Instagram handle and wrote, "And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again - sooooo nervous!!!! Wish me luckkkkkkk".

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is basking on the success of her recently released films Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. Next, she has several films in her kitty-Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Brahmastra and Darlings.