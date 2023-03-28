Even Cuter Than Gauri's Pic Is Shah Rukh Khan's Comment: 'What Beautiful Children You Have Made'

SRK and Gauri with family. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

Just when we thought it can't get more adorable than Gauri Khan's family photo with husband Shah Rukh Khan and kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, we chanced upon a comment that can unarguably be the definition of adorable and it happens to be by Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar commented on wife Gauri's post: "Yaar what beautiful children you have made Gauri." If this isn't cute, we don't know what is. Gauri Khan, posting a picture with her family on Monday, had revealed in her caption that she will be releasing her coffee table book soon. "Family is what makes a home... Excited for the Penguin India coffee table book...Coming soon," Gauri Khan wrote. She added the hashtags #GauriKhanDesigns and #MyLifeInDesign to her post.

The post got a whole lot of love from Gauri Khan and SRK's friends. Preity Zinta, who worked with SRK in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, among many others, dropped multiple heart and fire emojis. Close friend Farah Khan commented: "Naz#ar utaaro." Cue to drop evil eye emoji. Karisma Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra also dropped a string of heart emoticons in the comments section. Zoya Akhtar, who will give SRK and Gauri's daughter Suhana her big break with The Archies, was all hearts for the picture as well.

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 25, (their eldest child), who launched a lifestyle luxury collective brand last year. Their daughter Suhana will soon make acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. SRK and Gauri are also parents to AbRam, 9, who attends school in Mumbai.