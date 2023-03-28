A Scene From Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan In His Swanky New Rolls-Royce - Watch Viral Video

SRK shared this image (L), a picture of his new car (R). (courtesy: iamsrk)

Leave it to Shah Rukh Khan to make a stylish appearance wherever he goes. The superstar recently added a swanky new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, which is reportedly worth Rs 10 crore, to his existing collection of automobiles. A fan club dedicated to the superstar shared a video of Shah Rukh Khan entering his residence Mannat in his brand new car. Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan was ranked fourth in a list of 8 richest actors in the world, released by World of Statistics. He was listed above the likes of Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan, George Clooney.

A fan club on Twitter shared a video of Shah Rukh Khan's new car entering Mannat. Take a look:

Just another glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan's new car:

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan kickstarted the year with a bang. His film Pathaan was a smash hit. The actor will next be seen in Atlee's Jawanwith Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year.

SRK's last release,Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, featured the actor alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film released in theatres in January and it is stilling running strong in theatres. The film also featured Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. Salman Khan also featured in a cameo appearance in the film. The film released on OTT platform Prime Video on March 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.