Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan And Kids Aryan, Suhana, AbRam In A Perfect Family Pic. Internet Is Thrilled

Gauri Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

Gauri Khan has treated her Insta family to a new family picture, and we can't take our eyes off the Khan family. In the image, the Khan family can be seen in matching black ensembles. Shah Rukh Khan and his sons Aryan and AbRam Khan look dapper in black t-shirts paired with matching pants and jackets. On the other hand, Gauri Khan looks stunning in a thigh-high black ensemble with a plunging neckline, while Suhana looks pretty in a black and white outfit. Sharing the post, Gauri wrote, "Family is what makes a home..."

Soon after Gauri Khan shared the post, Shweta Bachchan, ace designer Manish Malhotra and Amrita Arora dropped heart emoticons in the comment section. Neelam Kothari wrote, "Gorgeous picture!" Shah Rukh Khan's fans also flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "The most strongest family I know," while others dropped heart emoticons.

Take a look at the Khan family below:

Gauri Khan rarely shares pictures with her family on Instagram. Earlier, on the occasion of Independence Day, she shared a post in which she, along with Shah Rukh, Aryan and AbRam, can be seen standing in front of the Indian flag in matching white t-shirts. "Happy Independence Day," read the caption.

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan recently attended Alanna Panday's wedding. The Internet found a video, a clipping of SRK burning the dance floor along with wife Gauri. The couple looked adorable together, grooving to AP Dhillon's song Dil Nu. In the video, SRK looks dashing in a black pant-suit set, while Gauri Khan opts for a green sequin ensemble.

Check out the viral video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be next seen in Dunki and Jawan. His daughter Suhana will make her Bollywood debut this year with The Archies, while his son is busy shooting his debut project.