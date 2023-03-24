Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha And Others In New Pics From Alanna Panday And Ivor McCray's Wedding

Shah Rukh Khan and Rekha From Alanna And Ivor's wedding. (courtesy: deannepanday )

Alanna Panday married Ivor McCray in a dreamy wedding last week in Mumbai. The wedding and reception were attended by friends and family of the couple, which included some of Bollywood's biggest names including Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, among others. Now, days after the wedding, the bride's mother Deanne Panday has shared several pictures featuring the celebrity guests. In the images, King Khan, as he is fondly called, is seen hugging Deanne and interacting with guests. Veteran actress Rekha too is seen talking to the happy couple. Jackie Shroff, Neelam Kothari Soni, Tusshar Kapoor, Poonam Sinha, Bobby Deol and Mahima Chaudhry are seen enjoying the wedding and posing for the camera. Sharing the images, Deanne Panday wrote: “So much love,” with heart emoji and the hashtag “friends like family”.

Take a look at the photos:

The newlyweds also shared a fun video documenting the wedding and the moments leading up to it. The wedding ,which was a traditional Hindu ceremony, saw the bride and groom's families having fun through rituals such as Joota Chupai. In the clip, Alanna's team is seen negotiating the price of the shoes with Ivor's friends and family. In the ensuing banter and chase, the two sides are seen sharing laughs. At one point, Alanna is says, “Guys, the full mandap is shaking.” Meanwhile, her cousin Ananya Panday adds, “They broke the lights.”



Alanna Panday announced her wedding with a special post on Instagram. She wrote: "Yesterday was a fairy-tale, I love you more than anything in the world. Ivor can't wait to start a family with you."

Check out the video here:

Days before her wedding, Alanna Panday shared some beautiful photos from her "tropical oasis Mehndi" celebration with her "bride tribe". In the pictures, Alanna is seen with her lovely sisters, and she expressed her gratitude to each of them for their efforts in organising the "gorgeous Mehndi" event.

The images featured Alanna with her cousin Ananya Panday, her sister Rysa, Alizeh Agnihotri, and Aaliya Washere. Alanna wrote a heartfelt message along with the images, thanking her "bride tribe for life" and saying that the day was truly special with her girls. She expressed her love and appreciation for her sisters Aaliya Washere and Alizeh Agnihotri for throwing the beautiful Mehndi, and for Rysa Panday, who surprised her by flying in from LA. Ananya Panday played a key role in organising the event, she added. Alanna also mentioned that there were many happy tears shed that day and that she loves her girls more than anything.

Alanna Panday is the daughter of fitness expert and author Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday, actor Chunky Panday's brother. Ivor McCray and Alanna Panday, who got engaged in 2021, live in Los Angeles.