Another Day, Another Gem From Dabboo Ratnani's Archives - Shah Rukh Khan

Dabboo Ratnani shared this picture. (courtesy: dabbooratnani)

Hey folks, here's another priceless photo from celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's archives and it is none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The celebrity photographer, who is known for his glamorous annual calendars featuring some of the biggest names in the country, on Saturday, decided to bless our feeds with a picture of Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan, who is a dear friend of Dabboo Ratnani, is a regular fixture on the photographer's Instagram feed. In his latest monochrome post, the Don 2 actor looks dapper in a white shirt and also triggers inquiries among his fans who are seen commenting below the picture and asking, "How is getting younger day by day, Is he eating chawanprash?."

Take a look at the post here:

Last month, Dabboo Ratnani shared a montage featuring his “favourite” Shah Rukh Khan. Dabboo shared the montage on Instagram featuring a series of BTS moments of the actor. For the caption, Dabboo just wrote, “#BTSWithDabboo [red heart] with my favorite, Shah Rukh Khan.” The clip became an instant hit on social media.

Take a look at the post here:

Before this, Dabboo Ratnani shared a frame featuring himself and Shah Rukh riding a bicycle. The actor looks dapper, as always, in a finely tailored white shirt and black pants. In the caption, the celebrity photographer wrote, “BTS with Dabboo with my favorite Shah Rukh Khan.”

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Dabboo Ratnani also did a number of photoshoots in the last two months with others from the film fraternity including Kiara Advani, Vidya Balan, and Abhishek Bachchan.

Take a look at the stunning visuals below:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan kickstarted the year with a bang. His film Pathaan was superhit. The actor will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year.