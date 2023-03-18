Viral: Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Dancing At Alanna Panday's Wedding. Enough Said

SRK's plus one at the party was wife Gauri. (courtesy: TeamSRKDelhi)

Shah Rukh Khan, who attended Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray's wedding in Mumbai on Thursday night, skipped the red carpet but he made up for it on the dance floor and how. The Internet found a video and not just any video, a clipping of Shah Rukh Khan burning the dance floor along with wife Gauri Khan (dressed in the sequined green ensemble). The couple danced with bride Alanna's mother Deanne Panday. They danced to AP Dhillon's song Dil Nu. The video is going crazy viral and TBH we are not surprised at all.

Check out the video here:

Gauri Khan and SRK pictured at their candid best at Alanna and Ivor's wedding. Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 25, (their eldest child), who is now an entrepreneur. Their daughter Suhana will soon make acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. SRK and Gauri are also parents to AbRam, 9, who attends school in Mumbai.

Last year, on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7 when Gauri Khan was asked about the film title for her love story with SRK, she said, "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaaenge. I love that film." KJo then said, "And yours was quite a turbulent love story." Gauri added, "Yes, it was."

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan kickstarted the year with a bang. His film Pathaan was a smash hit. The actor will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year.