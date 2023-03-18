Don't Blink Or You'll Miss Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Cheering For Groom Ivor McCray Dancing To Naatu Naatu

SRK and Gauri Khan were seen cheering for SRK. (courtesy: bol.bollywood)

Alanna Panday, daughter of fitness expert and author Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday (brother of actor Chunky Panday), married longtime boyfriend Ivor McCray in Mumbai on Thursday evening in the presence of family members and friends. The guest list also included Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri. In a now viral video shared by fan clubs, Alanna Panday's husband Ivor McCray can be seen dancing to the Oscar winning song Naatu Naatu. What's even better is that the video features Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri cheering and clapping for the groom. Don't miss or you'll blink the couple cheering for groom Ivor in the video.

Check out the video here:

Here's another video of Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri at Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray's wedding. You are welcome.

At the wedding, Alanna's cousin and actor Ananya Panday burned the dance floor and how. She danced to Saat Samundar Paar with her dad Chunky Panday and cousin Ahaan Panday.

The ladkiwale understood the assignment - Ahaan Panday and Karan Mehra danced to Shah Rukh Khan's song I'm The Best at the wedding.

Alanna Panday shared stunning pictures from the wedding on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Yesterday was a fairy tale, I love you more than anything in the world. Ivor can't wait to start a family with you." In the comments section of Alanna's post, her husband Ivor commented: "My wife, I love you so much."

Alanna Panday, who lives in Los Angeles, is the daughter of fitness expert and author Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday (who is the brother of actor Chunky Panday). Alanna's cousin Ananya Panday is also an actress, who stepped into Bollywood with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2.