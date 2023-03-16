Inside Pics From Alanna Panday And Ivor McCray's Wedding, Shared By Cousin Ananya

Ananya Panday shared this picture. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday's Alanna Panday cousin got married to Ivor McCray on Thursday in the presence of her family and friends in Mumbai. Now, Ananya and Aaliyah Kashyap (Alanna's friend) have offered a glimpse of the dreamy wedding. Ananya shared two videos on her Instagram stories that show the bride and groom twinning in white ivory outfits. Alanna looks beautiful in a white embroidered lehenga, while Ivor looks dapper in a sherwani. Both can be seen with white floral varmalas around their neck. Seeing the decor, it seems the theme was white and golden, as we can see the white and green floral decorations.

In the first video shared by Ananya Panday, the couple can be seen taking pheras, while in the next, they can be seen sitting, what seems like, listening to the vachanas (promises). Take a look below:

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap also shared a photo of the newlyweds hugging each other.

Check out the post below:

Alanna's wedding was no less than a starry affair as several celebs were spotted arriving. The Panday family - Ananya, Bhavana and Chunky - was of course on the guest list. Apart from them, Mahima Chaudhary, Alvira Khan-Atul Agnihotri, Manish Malhotra, Jackie Shroff, Anusha Dandekar and others were pictured arriving.

For her cousin Alanna's wedding, Ananya Panday opted for a pastel blue saree by Manish Malhotra. The actress has also dropped a reel on her Instagram, offering a closer glimpse of her wedding attire. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Dream Girl 2.