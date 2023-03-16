Pics: Ananya Panday, Chunky-Bhavana, Jackie Shroff And Others At Alanna's Wedding

The Panday family clicked at Alanna's wedding in Mumbai.

Make way for Ladki wale as the Panday family - Ananya, Chunky and Bhavana are here. Ananya's cousin Alanna is getting married to her fiance Ivor McCray (today), and the actress made sure to be the prettiest bridesmaid ever. The Liger star arrived at the venue in a pastel saree with embroidered border. She accessorised her look with a diamond neckpiece and bangles. She kept her hair loose and sported natural makeup. On the other hand, Chunky Panday looked handsome in a printed green kurta set, while Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana Pandey dazzled in a bronze saree with embellishments. She added a golden chunky handbag to accentuate her look. Check out the pictures below:

The guest list also included Jackie Shroff, Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri, who arrived with their kids Alizeh and Ayaan. The mother-daughter duo looked beautiful in their festive outfits - Alvira arrived in a pastel green sharara set, while Alizeh opted for a pastel blue saree with a designer blouse. On the other hand, the father-son duo twinned in vibrant blue pant-suit sets. Jackie Shroff, as usual, looked evergreen in a white sherwani. Ace designer Manish Malhotra looked dapper in a black formal outfit.

Take a look at the pictures:

Not to miss the groom, Ivor McCray, who looked dashing in a cream sherwani set. Take a look below:

Before making her way to the venue, Ananya Panday offered a closer glimpse of her wedding outfit. She shared a video on her Instagram handle and added the viral track Dekha Ek Khwab X O Meri Laila (Mashup) to the video. In the caption, she wrote, "Ladki waale taiyaar hai (the bride's squad is ready)." In the comments section, Ananya's BFF Suhana Khan wrote: "Oh myyyyy," adding heart-eyed and fire emoticons.

Check out the reel below:

Meanwhile, Alanna Panday is the daughter of Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday. She also has a brother Ahan.