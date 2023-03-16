Bridesmaid Ananya Panday Is Dressed And Ready For Cousin Alanna And Ivor McCray's Wedding

Ananya Panday in a still from the video. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Make way for sister of the bride - Ananya Panday. On Thursday evening, the actress posted a video of herself in all her festive finery. The actress, dressed in a pastel saree, looks stunning as she poses in the new Instagram reel. She added the viral track Dekha Ek Khwab X O Meri Laila (Mashup) to the video and in her caption, Ananya Panday wrote: "Ladki waale taiyaar hai (the bride's squad is ready)." In the comments section, Ananya Panday's BFF Suhana Khan wrote: "Oh myyyyy," adding heart-eyed and fire emojis. Designer Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

See Ananya Panday's post here:

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna, a model, got engaged to boyfriend Ivor McCray in 2021. Her wedding festivities began this month with a bridal brunch. See photos from the bridal brunch, also featuring Ananya Panday:

Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky and Bhavana Pandey, made her Bollywood debut in the year 2019 with Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya also featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She also starred in Khaali Peeli. In terms of work, the actress was last seen in Puri Jagannadh's Liger, alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson. The film opened to underwhelming box office numbers. She also starred in Gehraiyaan, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi last year.

The actress will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She will also star in the second installment of Dream Girl with Ayushmann Khurrana.