At Alanna Panday's Sangeet Ceremony, Cousin Ananya, Gauri Khan, Bhavana-Chunky And Others

The Panday family and Gauri Khan were pictured at Alanna's sangeet ceremony in Mumbai.

Ananya Panday is busy attending her cousin Alanna Panday's pre-wedding ceremonies, and we are just loving her looks. On Wednesday, the actress, along with her parents Bhavana and Chunky Panday, was spotted outside the venue to attend Alanna's sangeet ceremony. The guest list also included Gauri Khan, Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri, Maheep Kapoor, Shibani and Anusha Dandekar, Tanisha Mukerji, Kim Sharma, Dino Morea and Alanna's friends Palak Tiwari and Aaliyah Kashyap. Talking about Ananya's sangeet look, she looked glamorous in a silver lehenga set with embellishments and floral designs. She let her hair loose and sported brown lips. On the other hand, Gauri Khan kept her look simple in a white shirt paired with jeans and high heels.

The Panday family arrived in style - Bhavana Pandey looked pretty in a golden ensemble, while Chunky opted for a pink kurta set. Take a look below:



Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri looked adorable as they posed for the shutterbugs. On the other hand, Kim Sharma and Dino Morea also happily posed for the cameras together.

The Dandekar sisters - Shibani and Anusha - looked stunning in shades of pink. Maheep Kapoor arrived in a saree with a golden blouse. Tanisha Mukerji was a ray of sunshine in a yellow saree. Check out the pictures below:

Maheep Kapoor also shared a picture from the sangeet ceremony, featuring her with Gauri Khan, Bhavana, Anusha and others. Take a look below:

Palak Tiwari looked beautiful in an orange lehenga set, while Aaliyah Kashyap opted for a pink shade lehenga for the sangeet ceremony.

Alanna Panday is the daughter of Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday. She also has a brother Ahaan.