Ananya Panday's Monday Blues: "Missing My Little Koala Baby Nephew River"

Ananya Panday shared a bunch of adorable pictures with her nephew River. Any particular reason? The CTRL star shared she's missing her nephew badly. The carousel post features adorable pictures in which River can be seen sleeping on Ananya's lap. Ananya shared a goofy selfie with River. The caption read, "Missing my little koala baby nephew River." Take a look:

For the unversed, River is Ananya's cousin Alanna's son.

Alanna and her husband Ivor McCray welcomed the child last year.

They shared a vlog on their YouTube channel in which they revealed the baby's name - River.

The vlog documents Alanna and Ivor's journey from parents-to-be to embracing parenthood. The vlog took us through the roller-coaster emotional journey of Alanna who can be seen reading books, watching documentaries about babies before giving birth to a child.

Ivor can be heard saying, "It's crazy that we used to be babies, and now we're having one." The video captures the moment when the baby was born in a hospital. The full name of the newborn flashed on the screen - Edward Ivor 'River' McCray VI.

Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray hosted a baby shower in Mumbai in March (2024). Alanna's cousin Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Gauri Khan, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Alizeh Agnihotri, and Nirvaan Khan and other celebrities were among the attendees at the party.

Alanna Panday, who lives in Los Angeles, is the daughter of fitness expert and author Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday (who is the brother of actor Chunky Panday). She got engaged to Ivor in 2021.