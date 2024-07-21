Ananya Panday's Cousin Alanna Panday Names Her Baby Boy River. Watch

Image Instagrammed by Alanna Panday. (courtesy: AlannaPanday)

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday welcomed a baby boy last month. Alanna and her husband Ivor McCray shared a vlog on their YouTube channel in which they revealed the baby's name - River. The vlog documents Alanna and Ivor's journey from parents-to-be to embracing parenthood. The vlog takes us through the roller-coaster emotional journey of Alanna who can be seen reading books, watching documentaries about babies before giving birth to a child. Ivor can be heard saying, "It's crazy that we used to be babies, and now we're having one." The video captures the moment when the baby was born in a hospital. The full name of the newborn flashed on the screen - Edward Ivor 'River' McCray VI. ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

Alanna Panday and husband Ivor McCray announced the news of the baby's arrival with a video post. In the video, the trio can be seen wearing shades of blue. Alanna and Ivor McCray can be seen sharing an intimate moment while the mother holds her newborn on her lap. Sharing the video, Alanna wrote, "Our little angel is here." Alanna's cousin Ananya reposted the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "My beautiful baby boy nephew is here." Take a look:

Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray hosted a baby shower in Mumbai in March. Alanna's cousin Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Gauri Khan, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Alizeh Agnihotri, and Nirvaan Khan and other celebrities were among the attendees at the party.

Alanna Panday, who lives in Los Angeles, is the daughter of fitness expert and author Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday (who is the brother of actor Chunky Panday). She got engaged to Ivor in 2021.