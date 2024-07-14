Watch: Alanna Panday's 'First Drive Home As Family' With Husband Ivor McCray And Son

Alanna Panday shared this image. (courtesy: AlannaPanday)

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday, who welcomed her son last week, shared a new reel featuring the baby boy and husband Ivor McCray. In the reel, the trio, seated in a car, can be seen going for a drive. The video features glimpses of Ivor McCray and the newborn. The caption on the reel read, "That first drive home as a family." Sharing the adorable reel, Alanna wrote in the caption, "I told him to drive me to the closest sushi restaurant." Take a look:

Alanna Panday and husband Ivor McCray announced the news of the baby's arrival with a video last week. In the video, the trio can be seen wearing shades of blue. Alanna and Ivor McCray can be seen sharing an intimate moment while the mother holds her newborn on her lap. Sharing the video, Alanna wrote, "Our little angel is here." Alanna's cousin Ananya reposted the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "My beautiful baby boy nephew is here." Take a look:

Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray hosted a baby shower in Mumbai in March. Alanna's cousin Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Gauri Khan, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Alizeh Agnihotri, and Nirvaan Khan and other celebrities were among the attendees at the party.

Alanna Panday and Ivor got married last year. She announced her wedding with this post: "Yesterday was a fairy tale, I love you more than anything in the world. Ivor can't wait to start a family with you." Take a look:

Alanna Panday, who lives in Los Angeles, is the daughter of fitness expert and author Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday (who is the brother of actor Chunky Panday). She got engaged to Ivor in 2021.