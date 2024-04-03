New Day, New Pics From Alanna Panday And Ivor McCray's Babymoon In Italy

Alanna Panday shared this image. (courtesy: AlannaPanday)

Model and content creator Alanna Panday is all set to welcome her first child with her husband Ivor McCray. The couple got married in a dreamy ceremony in Mumbai, last year. After a beautiful baby shower recently, Alanna and Ivor are enjoying their babymoon in the fashion capital of the world, Milan. The model has been sharing regular updates from her Italian sojourn. She has now shared two lovely images of Ivor and her posing in front of the iconic Milan Cathedral. The two are seen lovingly cradling Alanna's baby bump. In the caption, she wrote: “3 [heart emojis].” In response, Alanna's mom Deanne Panday wrote: “Love you three,” followed by heart and evil-eye amulet emojis. Fans and friends have also flooded the comments section with heart emojis.

Before jetting off to Milan, the couple had hosted a grand baby shower that was attended by several celebrities. On the guest list were Alanna's cousin, actor Ananya Panday, and her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, as well as Gauri Khan, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Alizeh Agnihotri, and Nirvan Khan. Check out the images shared by Ananya Panday, on Instagram Stories, here.

Announcing the pregnancy weeks ago, Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray shared a dreamy pregnancy video, with the caption: “We love you so much already, we can't wait to meet you.”

Last year, Alanna made headlines with her dreamy wedding and the preceding proposal. Sharing a glimpse of the proposal, Alanna had written: “Didn't realise it was possible to love another human this much until I met you. Thank you for making me smile every day and loving me unconditionally. You truly make me the happiest human on this planet @ivor I can't wait to have a family with you!”

Sharing another video, Alanna wrote: “Feels like we're just getting started [heart emoji].”

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray also run a successful YouTube channel called Alanna & Ivor.