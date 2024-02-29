Mom-To-Be Alanna Panday Shares Pictures Of Her Dreamy Maternity Shoot: 'Beach Baby Loading'

Alanna Panday shared this image. (courtesy: alannapanday)

Congratulations Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray. The couple, on Wednesday, announced that they are expecting their first baby with a heartwarming video. Now, Alanna has dropped a series of pictures from her beach-themed maternity shoot. In the pics, Alanna looks radiant as she cuddles her baby bump at the beach. She picked a sequin co-ord set for the special shoot. Oh, and, you just can't miss the pregnancy glow. Sharing the series of pictures, Alanna wrote, “Beach baby loading.” Replying to the heartwarming album, Alanna's mother Deanne Panday said, “Omg you look like a mermaid, having a little mermaid.” Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor commented, “Congratulations darling.” Maheep's BFF Seema Kiran Sajdeh too dropped a congratulations note with red hearts. Fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania sent her love to the parents-to-be.

Check out the pictures here:

Alanna Panday married Ivor McCray last year in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by the who's who of the industry. At the time of announcing their pregnancy, the couple wrote, “We love you so much already, we can't wait to meet you.” In the clip, attached to the note, the couple is seen cuddling the baby bump. Along with the clip, Alanna wrote, “We love you so much already, we can't wait to meet you.” Needless to say, the comments section was flooded with family members and friends congratulating the couple. Ivor commented, “I can't wait to meet our baby, I love you.” Deanne Panday wrote, "Crying seeing your video. Love you so much... I'm gonna be a grand mom so so so beautiful you look, my baby girl...Can't wait to see you yaaaaaaa whooo hoooooo I will be a grand mom soon."

Alanna Panday's close friend and Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap commented, “Oh My God!!!!!! I'm so happy for you guys, congratulations.” Salman Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri wrote, “Mama Lanna.” Lisa Haydon said, “Awee congrats.” Alanna's aunt and Ananya Panday's mother, Bhavana Pandey commented, “Alannnaaa…we can't wait either!!!! Lots of love and best wishes.”

Soon after the big announcement, Alanna Panday's cousin Ananya Panday shared the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “My heart may just explode...little baby... We love you so much already. I'm gonna be a maasi. Alanna Panday, Ivor, all the best.”

For the unversed, Alanna Panday is the daughter of fitness expert and author Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday (who is the brother of actor Chunky Panday). Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray got engaged in 2021.