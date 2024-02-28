After Cousin Alanna's Pregnancy Announcement, Ananya Panday Writes, 'I'm Gonna Be A Maasi'

Alana and Ivor in a still from the video. (courtesy: alannapanday)

Model Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray, who got married in Mumbai last year, announced that they are expecting their first baby. Posting a video on Instagram, on Wednesday, Alanna Panday wrote in her caption, "We love you so much already, we can't wait to meet you." In the comments section, her husband Ivor wrote, "I can't wait to meet our baby, I love you, Ivor commented." Meanwhile, Alanna's cousin and actor Ananya Panday shared a note on her Instagram story and she wrote, "My heart may just explode...little baby... We love you so much already. I'm gonna be a maasi. Alana Panday, Ivor, all the best." She added an evil eye emoji.

This is what Ananya Panday posted:

In the comments section of the post, Alanna's mom Deanne Panday wrote, "Crying seeing your video. Love you so much... I'm gonna be a grand mom so so so beautiful you look my baby girl...Can't wait to see you yaaaaaaa whooo hoooooo I will be a grand mom soon." Bhavana Pandey added, "Alannnaaa we can't wait either. Lots of love and best wishes." Aaliyah Kashyap added, Oh my God! I'm so happy for you guys congratulations."

This is what Alanna Panday posted:

Alanna Panday and Ivor got married last year. She announced her wedding with this post: "Yesterday was a fairy tale, I love you more than anything in the world. Ivor can't wait to start a family with you." Take a look:

Alanna Panday, who lives in Los Angeles, is the daughter of fitness expert and author Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday (who is the brother of actor Chunky Panday). She got engaged to Ivor in 2021. Ivor McCray proposed to Alanna in Maldives in 2021 and they got married after dating for a couple of years.