Here's How Much The Ladkiwale Demanded For Hiding Groom Ivor McCray's Shoes

Ladkiwale and ladkewale in a still from the video. (courtesy: AlannaPandayy )

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray had a dreamy wedding last week in Mumbai in the presence of friends and family. The couple, dressed in matching white ensembles, looked radiant as they got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony. As part of the wedding, the bride's side had some fun at the expense of Ivor during the Joota Chupai ritual. For the unversed, this ritual involves the bride's relatives stealing the groom's shoes and hiding them, with the intention of obtaining a monetary reward from the groom. To prevent this, the groom's side of the family may try to make it difficult for the women to steal the shoes by teasing them and searching for the shoes during the ceremony. Things were no different at Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray's wedding. Ivor's shoes were stolen by the bride's party.

In a video shared by the couple on YouTube, the bride side is seen negotiating the price of the shoes with Ivor's friends and family. The team bride says, “This is Rs 8,000 for one shoe and Rs 14,000 for two shoes.” However, Ivor's friends are seen trying to trick the bride's team to part with the shoes. As the two sides chase each other, Alanna is seen saying, “Guys, the full mandap is shaking,” as her cousin Ananya Panday adds, “They broke the lights.” At the end of the ritual, the groom's side manages to steal the shoes much to Ivor's delight.

You can watch the video here:

Earlier, Alanna Panday had posted a video from her reception. In her caption, she said: "Sparkling in custom Falguni Shane Peacock for our wedding reception."

Alanna Panday announced her wedding with a special post on Instagram. She wrote: "Yesterday was a fairytale, I love you more than anything in the world. Ivor can't wait to start a family with you."

Before that, Alanna Panday even shared glimpses from her haldi ceremony. “Little moments from our haldi ceremony. Wearing a custom Payal Singhal outfit she created from scratch to match our Italian farmers market theme," she wrote.

Alanna Panday is the daughter of fitness expert and author Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday. Chikki Panday is the brother of actor Chunky Panday. Ivor McCray proposed to Alanna in the Maldives in 2021. The couple lives in Los Angeles.