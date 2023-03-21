Suhana Khan And BFF Ananya Panday In A Pic From Alanna And Ivor McCray's Wedding Festivities

Suhana Khan with Ananya Panday. (courtesy: bollywoodactresshub)

New day, new photos from Alanna Panday's wedding festivities. The picture features Alanna's cousin and actor Ananya Panday along with her best friend Suhana Khan. The picture happens to be from Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray's wedding festivities in Mumbai. In the picture, Suhana Khan looks stunning as ever in a silver saree while Ananya Panay can be seen posing in a pink lehenga. The picture that is trending big time on social media, has been curated by several fan pages. Alanna Panday married Ivor McCray in Mumbai last week.

See the photo here:

Suhana Khan's dad Shah Rukh Khan and her mom Gauri also attended Alanna and Ivor's wedding festivities. They danced to AP Dhillon's Dil Nu.

Meanwhile, Alanna Panday shared a picture with her bride squad on her Instagram profile on Tuesday and she wrote: "My Bride Tribe for life. This was such a special day with my girls. My sisters Aaliya, Alizeh Agnihotri threw me the most gorgeous Mehndi! Rysa Panday surprised me from LA and Ananya Panday helped her plan everything. So many happy tears were shed this day. Love you guys more than anything."

At Alanna Panday's wedding, cousin Ananya danced to Saat Samundar Paar. Check out the viral video here:

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, completed her higher studies from New York. She will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies. The film will also star late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film is slated to release on Netflix this year.

Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana Pandey, has featured in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh,Khaali Peeli and Gehraiyaan. In terms of work, the actress was last seen in Puri Jagannadh's Liger, alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson.