Bhavana Pandey Shares More Pics From Niece Alanna's Mehendi Ceremony. See Post

Bhavana Pandey shared this picture. (courtesy: bhavanapandey)

Actor Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey just dropped some beautiful pictures from Alanna Panday's mehendi ceremony and we are not complaining. Bhavana Pandey, who shares an intimate bond with neice Alanna's parents, Chikki and Deanne Panday, attended the mehendi ceremony in a stunning pastel kurta by designer Rimple & Harpreet Narula. In the images, we see Bhavana posing with friends and family. In one picture we can also spot Bobby Deol smiling for the camera. Sharing the pictures from the ceremony, Bhavana wrote, "Mehendi done right in a stunning @rimpleandharpreet and gorgeous chaand balis by @maheepkapoor,". The pictures were an instant hit across social media. Bhavana Pandey's friend Maheep Kapoor also commented on the pictures as she wrote, "fabbb!".

Among the Bollywood celebrities attending Alanna's wedding was also superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He attended the festivities with his wife Gauri Khan and set the dance floor on fire with his killer moves. The couple danced with the bride Alanna's mother Deanne Panday. They danced to AP Dhillon's song Dil Nu.

Alanna Panday, who is actor Ananya Panday's cousin, got married to her longtime boyfriend Ivor McCray in Mumbai earlier this week. On Friday night, Alanna shared some dreamy pictures from her wedding on Instagram. "Yesterday was a fairy tale, I love you more than anything in the world. Ivor can't wait to start a family with you," Alanna captioned the post. In the comments, her husband Ivor wrote: "My wife, I love you so much."

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna, a model, got engaged to Ivor McCray in 2021. Her wedding festivities began this month with a bridal brunch, which was also attended by Ananya Panday in a pretty white dress.