ICYMI: Viral Video Of Shah Rukh Khan Hugging Newlyweds Alanna Panday And Ivor McCray

SRK blessing the newlyweds. (courtesy: srkvibe2.0)

After a video of Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan dancing to AP Dhillon's Dil Nu at Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray's wedding went crazy viral, the Internet chanced upon another video from the festivities that is also trending big time on social media. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen hugging newlywed Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray while Gauri Khan can be seen smiling with all her heart. Gauri Khan happens to be a close friend of Alanna's mother Deanne Panday. The video has been curated by several fan pages.

Check out the viral video here:

Here's a video of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan grooving with Deanne Panday at Alanna and Ivor McCray's wedding.

A candid video of the star couple from Alanna and Ivor's wedding.

Over the weekend, Alanna Panday posted pictures from her wedding and she wrote: "Yesterday was a fairy tale, I love you more than anything in the world. Ivor can't wait to start a family with you." In the comments section, Ivor wrote: 'My wife, I love you so much." See the album here:

Alanna Panday, who lives in Los Angeles, is the daughter of fitness expert and author Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday (who is the brother of actor Chunky Panday). Alanna's cousin Ananya Panday is also an actress, who stepped into Bollywood with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2. At Alanna's wedding, her cousin Ananya danced to the track Saat Samundar Paar with her dad Chunky Panday. Alanna's brother Ahaan Panday and actor Karan Mehta danced to Shah Rukh Khan's song I Am The Best at the wedding last week.