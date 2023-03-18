Ladkiwale Ahaan Panday, Karan Mehta Danced To This SRK Song At Alanna-Ivor McCray's Wedding

Karan Mehta and Ahaan in a still from the video. (courtesy: karan_mehta_fan)

Alanna Panday's wedding to her long-time boyfriend Ivor McCray was a star-studded celebration. From dreamy pictures to jolly videos of family and friends enjoying every moment to the best, glimpses of the big day scream love and fun. A new video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the bride's brother, Ahaan Panday, dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's popular song I Am The Best. He wasn't alone. Accompanying him on the dance stage was actor Karan Mehta, who was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. One of the viral clips of Ahaan's dance performance shows him shaking a leg with Karan Mehta to the track. The duo were twinning in white shirts and black pants and they nailed every step to perfection. That's not it. Shah Rukh was also present at the venue to watch the performance. The actor and his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, were among the handful of Bollywood stars who were invited to the wedding by the Panday family.

Another video from Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray's wedding shows Ahaan and Karan grooving to the track from Shah Rukh Khan's 2000 film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. Among the audience, we can spot the superstar and his wife enjoying the performance thoroughly.

Ahaan Panday & Karan Mehta perform on the song 'I'm the best' infront of the Man himself ♥️????#ShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/IZ5M9vn9K5 — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) March 16, 2023

Alanna Panday married Ivor McCray on Thursday in Mumbai. She opted for an ivory lehenga with intricate thread embroidery, designed by Manish Malhotra, for her big day. Ivor complemented her in an ivory sherwani and a matching turban. Sharing the first set of pictures from her big day, Alanna wrote a loved-up caption for her husband: “Yesterday was a fairy tale, I love you more than anything in the world, Ivor. Can't wait to start a family with you (white heart and eternity icons).”

In a separate Instagram post, Alanna Panday thanked Manish Malhotra for designing the “perfect lehenga for my wedding day.” She also posted some solo pictures of herself, in which she looks breathtaking, posing against an off-white background.

At the wedding, Alanna Panday's cousin and actress Ananya Panday also set the celebration mood right with her dance performance. She grooved to the song Saat Samundar Paar with her dad Chunky Pandey and cousin Ahaan.

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray got married after dating for a few years. They got engaged in November 2021.