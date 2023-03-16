Trending: Inside Pics From Alanna Panday And Ivor McCray's Starry Haldi Ceremony

Alanna Panday with fiance Ivor McCray.( courtesy: kimsharmaofficial)

Ananya Panday's cousin and model Alanna Panday's wedding festivities began this month with a bridal lunch, which was followed by a mehendi and a haldi ceremony. We got a glimpse of Alanna and Ivor's haldi ceremony through the pictures posted by the couple's friends and family members. Ananya Panday posted a video from her cousin's ceremony and she wrote: "My whole heart." Guests Kim Sharma, Dia Mirza and Iulia Vantur, who attended the bash, also posted pictures from the ceremony. The guest list also included Alanna's aunt and the Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana Pandey, actors Bobby Deol, Shibani and Anusha Dandekar, among others.

See pictures from the haldi here:

Screenshot of Ananya Panday's Instagram stories

Screenshot of Dia Mirza's Instagram story

Screenshot of Kim Sharma's Instagram story

Screenshot of Kim Sharma's Instagram story

Screenshot of Iulia Vantur's Instagram story

Meanwhile, a sangeet ceremony was was hosted last night, which was attended by Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Shibani Dandekar, Maheep Kapoor, Kim Sharma, Dia Mirza, Anusha Dandekar, Alvira Khan among others.

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday pictured at the sangeet.

Alanna Panday's wedding festivities kickstarted with a bridal brunch. She shared pictures from the festivities and wrote: "Bridal Brunch (But we decided to include the boys)." Alanna's cousin Ananya Panday was obviously a part of the bride squad.

Alanna Panday announced her engagement with these words on her Instagram in 2021:"So happy we got to have a small Indian engagement ceremony with our close friends and family before we head back to LA today." Ivor proposed to Alanna in Maldives in 2021.

Alanna Panday, who lives in Los Angeles, is the daughter of fitness expert and author Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday (who is the brother of actor Chunky Panday). Alanna's cousin Ananya Panday is an actress, who stepped into Bollywood with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2.