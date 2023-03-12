Ananya Panday Is A Happy Bridesmaid At Cousin Alanna's Bridal Shower Bash

Ananya Panday looked stunning in a white outfit. (courtesy: ahaanpandayy) (courtesy: tanghavri)

Ananya Panday, who attended her cousin Alanna Panday's bridal shower a few days ago, has shared some inside pictures from the pre-wedding celebrations. In the images, the actress looks like a vision in white with a floral tiara. Ananya re-shared cousin Ahaan Panday's post on her Instagram stories and captioned it as "Welcome to the family". In the images, Ananya can be seen happily posing for the camera in a white dress. The bride-to-be Alaana looks beautiful in an ivory mini dress and has left her hair loose. She can be seen posing with her fiance and soon-to-be groom Ivory McCary in a white shirt and pants. Besides the couple, we can see Ahaan in a white ensemble. Seeing the images, we can say it is the floral pastel-themed decor.

Ananya Panday also shared a "sister squad" picture that shows her posing with Alanna and Aaliya. Check out the post below:

Stylist Tanya Gharvi also shared some stunning pictures of Ananya Panday from Alanna's bridal shower. In the first image, the actress can be seen twirling, while in the other two photos, she poses for the camera in style. Sharing the post, Tanya wrote, "My Belle right here, always manages to steal the ball!@ananyapanday in @saakshakinni for #AlannaPanday's Bridal Shower."

Soon after she shared the post, Alanna dropped heart eyes emoticons.

Alanna Panday has also posted pictures from her bridal shower and captioned it as "Bridal Brunch (But we decided to include the boys)."

Coming back to Ananya Panday, the actress will be next seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2.