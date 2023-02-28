Vikramaditya Motwane 'Barely Knew' Ananya Panday 3 Months Ago. Now...

Image was shared by Ananya Panday.(courtesy: )

Director Vikramaditya Motwane had the most beautiful things to say about actress Ananya Panday as they wrapped up the shooting of his next thriller. The director shared an endearing picture of himself embracing the actress on Instagram and captioned it, "Barely knew you 3 months ago. Today I'm proud to call myself a fan and you a friend". Ananya Panday, who has time and again, proved herself to be a versatile actor, had also shared the same picture on her Instagram feed. In her post, the actress expressed gratitude towards the team for giving her an opportunity to be a part of the "magical film". "And that's a wrap! @motwayne I can never thank you enough but I hope I made you and continue to make you happy and proud and to every single member of this team who has given everything they have to this magical film - I love you guys and I can't wait for the world to see it", Ananya's caption read. See the full posts here.

Earlier in the day, rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were pictured attending a party hosted by film producer Jackky Bhagnani for a special guest on Monday night - Nigerian singer and songwriter CKay, who went viral with his track Love Nwantiti.

Rumours about Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday first surfaced when they were pictured together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party last year. The two happily posed together.

Aditya Roy Kapur had also accompanied Ananya Panday, her dad Chunky, her best friend Shanaya Kapoor and her family to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year. Swipe to spot Aditya Roy Kapur in the post.

Recently, Ananya Panday cheered for Aditya Roy Kapur at the screening of his web-series The Night Manager. Earlier this month, the actors were also pictured together at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding reception, a picture from which went insanely viral.

Ananya was last seen in the Telugu-Hindi bilingual film Liger, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Her upcoming films include Kho Gaye Hum Kaand and Dream Girl 2.