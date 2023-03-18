Alanna Panday And Ivor McCray's Wedding Album - Sealed With A Kiss

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray got married earlier this week. (courtesy: alannapanday)

Alanna Panday, cousin of actor Ananya Panday, married her longtime boyfriend Ivor McCray in Mumbai earlier this week. The model shared dreamy pictures from her wedding album on Friday night. The album has pictures of the couple from their big day - from the pheras to the festivities - all sealed with a kiss. Both the bride and the groom opted for white ensembles for the wedding. "Yesterday was a fairy tale, I love you more than anything in the world. Ivor can't wait to start a family with you," Alanna captioned the post. In the comments, her husband Ivor wrote: "My wife, I love you so much."

See the pictures from the wedding here:

At his wedding, Ivor McCray gave a special Naatu Naatu performance. Also, can you spot Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan in the video?

Alanna Panday's wedding festivities kickstarted with a bridal brunch. She shared pictures from the festivities and wrote: "Bridal Brunch (But we decided to include the boys)."

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray got engaged in 2021. Ivor proposed to Alanna in Maldives. The model announced her engagement with these words on her Instagram in 2021: "So happy we got to have a small Indian engagement ceremony with our close friends and family before we head back to LA today."

Here's wishing Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray a happy married life.