Crazy Viral: Ananya Panday And Dad Chunky Dancing At Alanna's Wedding

Chunky Panday with daughter Ananya. (courtesy: varindertchawla)

At Alanna Panday's wedding, the ladkiwale put their best dancing foot forward and we have proof. Alanna Panday, daughter of fitness expert and author Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday (brother of actor Chunky Panday), married longtime boyfriend Ivor McCray in Mumbai on Thursday evening in the presence of family members and friends. Alanna's cousin and actor Ananya Panday burned the dance floor and how. She danced to Saat Samundar Paar. Ananya was joined by her dad and actor Chunky Panday on the dance floor. She also danced with cousin Ahaan Panday at the wedding. The videos curated by fan clubs are going crazy viral on social media.

Check out the video of Ananya Panday dancing with her dad Chunky Panday here:

In another video, also viral, Ananya Panday is seen grooving with cousin Ahaan Panday. Check it out:

Ahead of cousin Alanna's wedding, Ananya shared this reel of herself all dressed up in her festive best and she wrote: "Ladki waale taiyaar hai" and she tagged Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray in her post. She accompanied it with the Dekha Ek Khwab X O Meri Laila (Mashup) mix.

Check it out:

Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana Pandey, made her Bollywood debut in the year 2019 with Student Of The Year 2, backed by Karan Johar. She will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She will also star in the second installment of Dream Girl with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ananya Panday has featured in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She also starred in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. She also starred in Gehraiyaan, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi last year. In terms of work, the actress was last seen in Puri Jagannadh's Liger, alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson.