Here's How Much Fun Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor Had At Alanna's Wedding

Ananya Panday from Alanna's wedding. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Model Alanna Panday got married to her fiance, Ivor McCray, on Thursday in Mumbai. The grand yet intimate event was nothing less than a fairy tale. Thanks to Alanna's cousin and actress Ananya Panday, fans got a few glimpses of the beautiful wedding. Ananya and other ladkiwale added glitz and glamour to Alanna's big day. The actress even danced with her dad and actor Chunky Panday, as well as her cousin Ahaan at the wedding. On her Instagram Stories, Ananya shared videos of Alanna and Ivor performing wedding rituals. The bride and the groom looked stunning in shades of white. The model picked an ivory chikankari lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra for her big day. Take a look:

Ananya Panday, in an Instagram post, shared her look for the day. She was dressed in a pastel blue saree from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. "Ladki waale taiyaar hai (bride's family is ready)," she wrote in the caption and tagged Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray in her post. Ananya also paired her video with the Dekha Ek Khwab X O Meri Laila (Mashup) mix. Take a look:

Trust us when we say that Ananya Panday set the stage on fire at the wedding with her dance performance to Saat Samundar Paar. She also shared snippets of her dance with Chunky and Ahaan Panday on her Instagram Stories. The videos were later reshared by fan pages and paparazzi.

Shanaya Kapoor, who has been Ananya Panday's BFF since childhood, couldn't miss her cousin's wedding at any cost. Shanaya also treated her fans to pictures from Alanna Panday and Ivor's pre-wedding festivities. She posted a couple of pictures of herself with her brother Jehaan and Ananya's younger sister Rysa.

Alanna Panday's mom Deanne shared some heartwarming, as well as, fun videos and pictures from the wedding. In one of the clips, we can see the groom dancing with his friends.

This clip showed the newlyweds celebrating the day with their families and friends:

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray had an engagement ceremony in November 2021.