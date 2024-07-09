Ananya Panday's Cousin Alanna Shares First Pic Of Her Baby Boy. See Post

Alanna Panday shared this image. (courtesy: AlannaPanday)

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday shared the first glimpse of her baby boy in a new video. Cuteness is the word to describe the aww-dorable video. Sharing the video, Alanna Panday simply wrote in the caption, "Waited so long to meet you." The comments section was instantly filled with messages from fans and Alanna's friends. Alanna's mother Deanne Panday wrote, "My munchkin. my little bubu." Another comment read, "Love him my little pudding." Another comment read, "Absolutely Amazing." Take a look at what she posted here:

Alanna Panday and husband Ivor McCray announced the news of the baby's arrival with a video on Monday. In the video, the trio can be seen wearing shades of blue. Alanna and Ivor McCray can be seen sharing an intimate moment while the mother holds her newborn on her lap. Sharing the video, Alanna wrote, "Our little angel is here." Alanna's cousin Ananya reposted the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "My beautiful baby boy nephew is here." Take a look:

Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray hosted a baby shower in Mumbai in March. Alanna's cousin Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Gauri Khan, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Alizeh Agnihotri, and Nirvaan Khan and other celebrities were among the attendees at the party.

Alanna Panday and Ivor got married last year. She announced her wedding with this post: "Yesterday was a fairy tale, I love you more than anything in the world. Ivor can't wait to start a family with you." Take a look:

Alanna Panday, who lives in Los Angeles, is the daughter of fitness expert and author Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday (who is the brother of actor Chunky Panday). She got engaged to Ivor in 2021.