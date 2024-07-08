Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome A Baby Boy. Maasi Ananya Panday Reacts

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: ananyapanday)

Heartiest congratulations to Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray. The couple is now proud parents to a baby boy. The happy news was shared by Alanna and Ivor on Instagram on Monday morning. In the announcement video, Alanna, Ivor and the baby boy - all dressed in blue were seen sharing an intimate moment. They captioned the video and wrote, “Our little angel is here.”Alanna's cousin and actress Ananya reposted the video on her Instagram story and shared her happiness over welcoming her nephew. “My beautiful baby boy nephew is here.”

A few months back, the couple had hosted a grand baby shower that was attended by several celebrities. On the guest list were Alanna's cousin, actor Ananya Panday, and her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, as well as Gauri Khan, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Alizeh Agnihotri, and Nirvan Khan.

Announcing the pregnancy weeks ago, Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray shared a dreamy pregnancy video, with the caption: “We love you so much already, we can't wait to meet you.”

Last year, Alanna made headlines with her dreamy wedding and the preceding proposal. Sharing a glimpse of the proposal, Alanna had written: “Didn't realise it was possible to love another human this much until I met you. Thank you for making me smile every day and loving me unconditionally. You truly make me the happiest human on this planet @ivor I can't wait to have a family with you!”

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray also run a successful YouTube channel called Alanna & Ivor.