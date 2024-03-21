Inside Alanna Panday's Baby Shower With Maasi Ananya Panday And Others

Image was shared by Ananya Panday. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday cannot contain her happiness as her cousin Alanna is all set to welcome a baby. On Thursday, model Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray, hosted a baby shower in Mumbai. At the baby shower, Alanna's cousin and Bollywood star Ananya Panday was spotted of course. Ananya Panday also shared a picture from the event on her Instagram in which she can be seen posing with her cousins - mom-to-be Alanna and Aaliya Washere. In the picture posted, Ananya can be spotted posing cutely in a lovely white printed dress while her cousin and a pregnant Alanna looks radiant in a white gown. On top of the picture, Annaya Panday wrote, "Maasis and baby mama." Take a look at the post below:

Model Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray, who got married in Mumbai last year, announced that they are expecting their first baby a last month. Posting a video on Instagram, on Wednesday, Alanna Panday wrote in her caption, "We love you so much already, we can't wait to meet you." In the comments section, her husband Ivor wrote, "I can't wait to meet our baby, I love you, Ivor commented." Alanna's cousin and actor Ananya Panday also shared a note on her Instagram story and she wrote, "My heart may just explode...little baby... We love you so much already. I'm gonna be a maasi. Alana Panday, Ivor, all the best." She added an evil eye emoji.

This is what Ananya Panday posted:

This is what Alanna Panday posted:

Alanna Panday and Ivor got married last year. She announced her wedding with this post: "Yesterday was a fairy tale, I love you more than anything in the world. Ivor can't wait to start a family with you." Take a look:

Alanna Panday, who lives in Los Angeles, is the daughter of fitness expert and author Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday (who is the brother of actor Chunky Panday). She got engaged to Ivor in 2021.