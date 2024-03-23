At Alanna's Baby Shower, Rumoured Couple Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur Had This Much Fun

Orry shared these images on his Instagram story.

Model and YouTuber Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray are all set to welcome their first child. The couple celebrated their impending parenthood with a blue-themed baby shower at Alanna Panday's residence in Mumbai. The function was attended by Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray's close friends and family members. Among the guests were Alanna's cousin, actor Ananya Panday, and her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, along with other celebrities such as Gauri Khan, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover.

Photos from the intimate affair have been circulating on social media featuring rumoured love birds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Orry recently shared a series of photos from the function on his Instagram story. In one of the photos, Ananya can be seen posing with Orry. In another picture, Orry and Aditya were all smiles while posing for the camera. Though fans couldn't witness the rumoured couple together in the pictures, their presence at the same event brought happiness to many.

A day ago, Ananya Panday and Bipasha Basu shared some inside photos from intimate celebrations. In one of the photos, Ananya and Shanaya Kapoor were seen striking a pose with the parents-to-be Alanna and Ivor. For the baby shower, Alanna and Ivor twinned in white outfits. While Alanna wore a white gown, Ivor sported a white shirt teamed with matching pants. The guests were dressed in shades of blue. Ananya Panday looked elegant in a blue and white strappy dress. Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, opted for a blue shirt paired with blue denims. Captioning one of the pictures on Instagram, Ananya wrote, “Maasis and the baby mama.” Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania also shared a snapshot featuring Alanna, Ananya, Shanaya and their cousins during the festivities. Bipasha also dropped a photo from the festivities. In the picture, she can be seen posing with Karan Singh Grover and their daughter Devi. Alongside the photo, she wrote, "Us."

Several videos showed the arrival of guests, including Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Alizeh Agnihotri, and Nirvan Khan. Aditya Roy Kapur, dressed casually in chinos and a denim shirt, posed for photographs before joining the celebrations. Gauri Khan opted for a chic denim ensemble, engaging with friends and photographers before joining the baby shower. Salman Khan's family members, including his mother Sushila Charak, Helen, and sisters Alvira and Arpita, were also in attendance, along with Bobby Deol.

Alanna and Ivor recently shared an adorable video, revealing the gender of their baby. The couple creatively cut into a cake with white frosting using wine glasses, unveiling the blue hue of the cake to announce that they are expecting a baby boy. Expressing their excitement, they shared pictures alongside the announcement, expressing their anticipation to meet their little one. Ananya, thrilled by the news, shared the video on her Instagram stories, expressing her love and excitement to become a maasi (aunt).