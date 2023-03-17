After Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Gives Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway A Shoutout

Gauri Khan with Rani Mukerji. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, which released in theatres on Friday, has been receiving a whole lot of love from her industry friends. Film producer Gauri Khan too cheered for Rani's new film. She wrote: "Best wishes Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway...Lots of love." Earlier, Gauri Khan's husband Shah Rukh Khan reviewed the film on Twitter. He wrote: "What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim (Sarbh), Anirban Bhattacharya Namit, Saumya Mukherjee, Balaji Gauri all shine. A must watch."

What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch. pic.twitter.com/xKrphoY6SG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 16, 2023

Rani Mukerji and Gauri Khan's husband Shah Rukh Khan starred in multiple films together including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (all three directed by Karan Johar), Chalte Chalte, Paheli and Veer-Zaara, to name a few. Other than that, Shah Rukh Khan has worked with Rani Mukerji's husband Aditya Chopra in multiple hits including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Mohabbatein, which were all directed by him. Rani too frequently features on Gauri Khan's Instagram profile. Last year, on Diwali, Gauri Khan attended a Diwali party at Rani Mukerji's Mumbai residence. Here's a picture. No caption needed.

Coming back to Rani's film, it film showcases the story of an immigrant Indian mother Devika Chatterjee (Rani Mukerji)'s perfect life in Norway with her husband and her two kids. Her life takes a drastic turn after her children are taken away the Norwegian foster care system merely because of cultural differences. She decides to go all the way for her children. Directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is inspired by true events.