Gauri-Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Maheep Kapoor And Others Had This Much Fun At Pathaan Screening

Maheep Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: maheepkapoor)

The celebs had great fun last night as they attended the special screening of Pathaan on Wednesday, and these pictures stand as proof. The makers hosted a screening post release of Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, at Yash Raj Films Studio in Mumbai. Many celebs, including Deepika, Gauri Khan, Rani Mukerji, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, John, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, attended the event. Now, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and Nandita Mahtani have offered the fans a sneak peek into the screening.

Maheep Kapoor shared many pictures on her Instagram featuring Gauri Khan, Rani Mukerji, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Sussanne Khan, Nandita Mahtani and others. In one of the pictures, Maheep is posing with Pathaan star John Abraham. She captioned the post as "Post Pathaan we celebrate! #WhatAMovie #WhatANight." Take a look below:

Bhavana Panday has also shared several similar pictures. However, in one of the pictures, we can see Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan posing for the camera with Chunky Panday, Maheep, Bhavana, Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni and others. Bhavana has also shared a picture with singer AP Dhillon. She captioned the post as "A night full of love and celebration ! Absolutely loved PATHAAN!!!!! Outstanding !!!!! Congratulations #blockbuster."

Take a look below:

Nandita Mahtani, Vidyut Jammwal's fiancee, shared a picture with Gauri Khan and Sussanne Khan and a group picture with industry friends. In the caption, she wrote, "Pathaan! What a film ! Congratulations!"

Take a look below:

Several pictures from the screening are going viral on the Internet also. In one of the pictures, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham with Minakshi Das. Check out the post below:

In another viral picture, Suhana Khan is happily posing with Ananya Panday and a friend. Suhana looks pretty in a blue ensemble, while Ananya looks pretty in a neon green dress. Take a look below:



Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are riding high on success as Pathaan has become Bollywood's biggest opener with a record of Rs 55 crore.