Pics: Deepika-Ranveer, Salman Khan, Suhana-AbRam Khan At Pathaan Screening

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan at the screening in Mumbai.

It was a starry evening in Mumbai as the makers of Pathaan organised a special screening for the celebs on Thursday in Mumbai. The usual suspects at the screening were Shah Rukh Khan (his car was spotted at the venue, which had black curtains at the back seat), Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and director Siddharth Anand. Deepika's plus-one at the screening was Ranveer Singh, and they twinned in black outfits. Salman Khan also made a grand appearance at the screening. Shah Rukh Khan's kids Suhana and AbRam Khan also arrived to support their father. Suhana looked pretty in a blue ensemble, while AbRam looked adorable in a black outfit. Suhana's The Archies co-star and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda also attended the screening.

Hrithik Roshan arrived with his family, including cousins Eshaan and Pashmina Roshan. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor also attended the screening. Malaika looked pretty in a white ensemble, while Arjun opted for a black co-ord set.

Other celebs, such as Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, Shamita Shetty, AP Dhillon, Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni, Zayed Khan, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha, Govinda's kids Yashvardhan and Tina Ahuja and Bhumika Chawla, attended the screening.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan hit the theatres on Wednesday. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, while Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Ekta Kaul and Shaji Choudhary in pivotal roles.

As per early estimates, Pathaan had a phenomenal day as the movie managed to collect around Rs 50 crore, as per Box Office India. "Pathaan has recorded a phenomenal opening day at the box office as it takes a 50-51 crore nett collection in its Hindi version as per early estimates."