Karan Johar Reviews Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan 'Waited For The Right Time To Rule'

Karan Johar shared this picture. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar, who is a dear friend of Shah Rukh Khan, has reviewed the superstar's recent release Pathaan. He shared a long note calling Pathaan the "biggest blockbuster" and added that SRK aka "King" waited for the right time to rule. KJo also praised Aditya Chopra, who produced the film, and director Siddharth Anand. He started the note with these words, "I don't remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies!!!! This one's just the biggest blockbuster !!! Mega is the word!!! The charm, charisma , superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk ... the hottest , beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham !!! Brilliantly directed and conceptualised by SID ANAND! He knows how to mount a film like very few can...."

Karan Johar added, "I am so so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see him! But his vision and brilliance is insurmountable! And as for the KING! He went no where he just waited for the right time to RULE! Love you bhai @iamsrk !!! Love you Adi! And love you BOLLYWOOD! You may have been slandered and "boycotted" but no one can deny that when you come into your own no one can stand in your way! PATHAAN MUBARAK to alll!!!!"

Towards the end, Karan Johar also mentioned about Salman Khan's cameo in the film. He wrote, "(no spoiler but the Best sequence of the film is with BHAI and BHAIJAAN) I stood up and clapped !!!!!"

Read Karan Johar's post below:

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar have worked together in several blockbuster hit films including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is set to make his comeback as a director with his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead.