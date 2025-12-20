Karan Johar Gives A Shoutout To <i>Ikkis</i> Actor Simar Bhatia, Actress Asks "Dharma <i>Ka</i> Picture <i>Kyun Nahi Diya</i>?"

Akshay Kumar's niece, Simar Bhatia, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Sriram Raghavan's war drama Ikkis. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, in a lead role. The movie is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, a hero of the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

Ahead of Ikkis' release in theatres, the makers unveiled the final trailer on Friday. The trailer received immense love across the Internet and several industry stalwarts. Filmmaker Karan Johar also came out in support of the young cast. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram Stories, he mentioned Agastya Nanda and wrote, "SOLID!!!!!! Rooting for you Aggy!!!!"

Welcoming Simar Bhatia to showbiz, KJo further added, “Welcome to the movies @simarbhatia18… you're gorgeous!!!” Reacting to the post, Simar thanked the filmmaker for his kind words and added a witty remark in her response.

“Thank you sir. Phir mujhe Dharma ka picture kyun nahin diya? [Then, why didn't you give me a Dharma film?]," she wrote. Simar Bhatia's witty remark quickly gained traction online, with fans praising her confidence and sense of humour.

Instagram/Simar Bhatia

Karan Johar took it in his stride as he re-shared her reply and wrote, "Hahaha....this is the best launch for you my darling. It looks so good. Excited to watch it and of course see your debut performance."

Simar Bhatia once again replied as she wrote, "All just for laughs sir, really appreciate your post. I do really feel this is the best thing that happened to me."

Instagram/Simar Bhatia

Earlier this month, Akshay Kumar shared a heartfelt message for his niece Simar Bhatia as she prepared to make her Bollywood debut in Ikkis.

The actor wrote, “Holding you as a tiny baby to now watching you step into the world of films… life really has come full circle. Simar, I've seen you turn from a shy little girl who would hide behind her mom into this confident young woman ready to face the camera like she was born for it."

He added, "Safar mushkil hai, but knowing you, you'll walk into it with that same spark, that same honesty, and that same stubborn determination that runs in our family. Hum Bhatias ka funda simple hai: kaam karo, dil se karo, aur phir universe ka magic dekho. I'm so proud of you beta… The world is about to meet Simar Bhatia … but to me you've always been a star. Go shine! Jai Mahadev."

Apart from Simar Bhatia and Agastya Nanda, Ikkis also marks Dharmendra's final appearance on screen. The film, which was originally slated to clash with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on Christmas, is now set to release in theatres on January 1, 2026.