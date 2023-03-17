'My Rani Shines': Shah Rukh Khan Reviews Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

SRK and Rani Mukerji clicked at a film festival. (courtesy: teamsrkfc)

The latest addition to the list of celebrities to give a shout out to Rani Mukerji's latest release Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is Shah Rukh Khan. The actor, on Thursday evening, wrote this about Rani Mukerji's performance in the film: "What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim (Sarbh), Anirban Bhattacharya Namit, Saumya Mukherjee, Balaji Gauri all shine." The superstar signed off with these words: "A must watch."

Read Shah Rukh Khan's tweet here:

What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch. pic.twitter.com/xKrphoY6SG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 16, 2023

Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan co-starred in multiple films together including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (all three directed by Karan Johar), Chalte Chalte, Paheli and Veer-Zaara among others.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, inspired by true events, showcases the story of an immigrant Indian mother Devika Chatterjee (played by Rani Mukerji), who lives in Norway with her husband and her two kids. Her life takes a drastic turn after her children are taken away the Norwegian foster care system merely because of cultural differences. She decides to fight all the way for her children.

Directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway released in theatres on Friday.

Reviewing the film for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote this about Rani's performance: "Rani Mukerji, on her part, lets it rip and the film trips on its excesses. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is an overheated affair that sucks the air out of an intrinsically moving story that deserved infinitely better."