What Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Wrote About Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Rani Mukerji's latest big-screen offering Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has struck a chord with several of her Bollywood colleagues. A case in point is actress Katrina Kaif who has shared her review of the film and needless to say, the actress is thoroughly impressed with Rani Mukerji's performance. In a post shared on Instagram Stories, Katrina Kaif uploaded a poster of the film with the note: “What an incredible gripping story, just captivates you, a rollercoaster of emotions – Rani Mukerji no words to describe your brilliance, spellbound. Huge congratulations to the entire team,” and tagged director Ashhima Chibber and producer Nikkhil Advani. She also added the caption, “Must watch.”

Katrina Kaif's husband and actor Vicky Kaushal also shared his review of the film on Instagram Stories. He wrote, “Makes your heart go out to families which have gone through the ordeal for real! Brilliantly told and performed. Hats off to #Rani Mukherjee for bearing her soul out... also Jim Sarbh, Anirban Bhattacharya and the entire ensemble cast for their nuanced performances. Ashhima Chibber you are going to make people cry and love you for it. Congrats Nikkhil Advani.”

Earlier this week, veteran actress Rekha was spotted at the screening of the film. Maheep Kapoor shared a photo featuring her alongside Rekha, Rani Mukherji as well as Maheep's daughter Shanaya Kapoor. The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star captioned the post: "Do yourselves a favour and watch this power-packed performance by Rani Mukherjee in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. It is brilliant." She also added the hashtag #GemOfAMovie.

Meanwhile, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote about the film: "Rani Mukerji, on her part, lets it rip and the film trips on its excesses. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is an overheated affair that sucks the air out of an intrinsically moving story that deserved infinitely better." About performances, he said, “Anirban Bhattacharya and Jim Sarbh are accomplished actors. Their performances are markedly more refined than the film as a whole. But Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is a Rani Mukerji show. She is the solitary star here. She renders everyone else insignificant."

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway tells the story of Devika Chatterjee, an Indian immigrant mother who leads a seemingly idyllic life in Norway with her husband and two children. However, her life takes a sudden and devastating turn when her children are removed from her care by the Norwegian foster system due to differences in culture. Determined to get her children back, Devika embarks on a journey that takes her to great lengths. Inspired by true events, the movie has been filmed extensively in Estonia and India.