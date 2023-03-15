Rekha, Maheep-Shanaya Kapoor Watch Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Maheep Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: maheepkapoor)

Maheep Kapoor gave the biggest shout out to Rani Mukerji's film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Present at the film's screening were veteran actor Rekha, Maheep Kapoor and daughter Shanaya Kapoor. The picture shared by Maheep on her Instagram profile also features the film's lead actor Rani Mukerji. Maheep Kapoor captioned the post: "Do yourselves a favour and watch this power packed performance by Rani Mukherjee in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway .. it is brilliant." The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star accompanied the post with the hashtag #GemOfAMovie.

See Maheep Kapoor's post here:

The film showcases the story of an immigrant Indian mother Devika Chatterjee ( Rani Mukerji)'s perfect life in Norway with her husband and her two kids. Her life takes a drastic turn after her children are taken away the Norwegian foster care system merely because of cultural differences. She decides to go all the way for her children.

Directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is inspired by true events. The film has been shot in Estonia and in some parts of India.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "Rani Mukerji, on her part, lets it rip and the film trips on its excesses. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is an overheated affair that sucks the air out of an intrinsically moving story that deserved infinitely better."