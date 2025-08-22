Chaos At First Event By Delhi Chief Minister After Attack, Man Escorted Out

Chaos erupted at an event attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta this morning, leading to security concerns at her first public event since being attacked at a grievance redressal programme at her residence two days ago. A man raised slogans at the event in Delhi's Gandhinagar, apparently after an argument with local traders at the wholesale garment market, and was immediately removed from the venue by the police.

The man initially raised slogans in support of the Chief Minister, followed by a "murdabad" slogan against someone else, which alerted the police. As cops swung into action and escorted the man out, he claimed he was a BJP worker, which is yet to be verified.

The police are yet to release an official statement on this incident.

Ms Gupta continued with her speech thereafter at the inaugural event of Vastrika, an open market garment show at the Gandhi Nagar wholesale market. Speaking in the 'Yamunapaar' area (near the Yamuna's banks), she reiterated her vow to clean the Yamuna River and work without pause.

"Mother Yamuna will start appearing better and more beautiful with time. There will be water lines and sewer lines across Yamunapar. Water pipelines will be laid, and multiple parking lots and toilets will be built. I assure you that your Chief Minister Didi will not be afraid, will not get tired, will not lose. Till Delhi gets its rights, she will keep fighting with you. It is my vow to continuously fight with you," she said.

Gandhinagar MLA Arvind Singh Lovely was also present at the event.

This comes amid heightened security in view of Wednesday's attack on Ms Gupta. The Chief Minister was listening to public grievances when she was attacked by a man in his 40s, identified as Rajesh Sakriya from Gujarat. The attacker's mother later claimed he was upset over the Supreme Court's order to move all stray dogs to shelters.

Ms Gupta's security was accorded 'Z' category VIP security cover in the aftermath of the attack, with CRPF personnel being deployed in the inner security layer.