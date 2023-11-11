A Blockbuster Diwali Pic Featuring Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Nene And Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur

Madhuri Dixit shared this image. (Courtesy: MadhuriDixit)

Diwali celebrations are going on in full swing. Bollywood celebrities are hopping from one party to another. Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene shared some inside pictures from the Diwali party of producer Amritpal Singh Bindra and they are the blockbuster ones. The party took place on Friday. In the first picture we can see three couples (no points for guessing the third one) posing for the camera - Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Nene, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur. Designer Manish Malhotra and Shanaya Kapoor are also a part of the frame. In another picture, Madhuri-Shriram can be seen with Karan Johar. They can be seen posing with Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Sanjay Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar as well. They wrote in the caption, "Had an amazing time at @bindraamritpal'sDiwali party. Fab catching up with everyone. Happy Diwali!" Take a look:

Earlier, designer Manish Malhotra shared some inside pictures from the party.

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda also attended the party. Shah Rukh Khan also marked his presence at the party but he ditched the shutterbugs. Suhana Khan wore a saree for the occasion and she looked absolutely gorgeous.

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Maja Ma last year. She also starred in the Netflix series The Fame Game, also starring Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul earlier in 2022. Madhuri Dixit is a star of hits like Tezaab, Devdas, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth, among many others.